Teen, 19, killed among six shot overnight in NYC, including man hit with stray bullet

Six men were shot in the city overnight — including a teen who died and a victim struck by a stray bullet, police said Sunday.

The dead 19-year-old, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was shot in the left leg during a dispute in front of 3761 10th Ave. near 202nd St. in Inwood, Manhattan, just before 11 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The nature of the dispute was unknown.

About three hours earlier, a 26-year-old man in Manhattan was struck by a stray bullet by a gunman who fled on a scooter, cops said.

The victim was near 60 E. 135th St. in East Harlem when he was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

“He was struck by a stray bullet in his right knee,” a police source said, adding that 17 shell casings were found in front of the address.

Then at 10:20 p.m., gunfire erupted in front of 67 St. NIcholas Ave. near 113th Street in Harlem, when a 35-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the right leg.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition, according to police. He was uncooperative, cops said.

At 10:20 p.m., gunfire erupted in front of 67 St. Nicholas Ave. near 113th Street in Harlem. Christopher Sadowski

Three additional men were shot in two separate incidents just before midnight.

Two men were shot in front of 2016 Third Ave. in East Harlem around 11:15 p.m. by a man who fled in a white van, police said.

A 61-year-old was shot in the left leg, and a 27-year-old was shot in the right leg, cops said. It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting or if the men were shot intentionally.

Then at 11:56 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right buttocks and right calf inside 3021 Avenue W in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.