Taylor Swift’s accused stalker ‘creeped out’ Brooklyn neighbor

The Brooklyn man accused of stalking Taylor Swift left a creepy impression on a neighbor by doting on her 2-year-old daughter while “bugging out,” the mom told The Post on Sunday.

Joshua Christian, 35, repeatedly encountered nursing student Andrea Means and her kid while walking near his apartment in Crown Heights, Means said.

“He would say, ‘Hi,’ to my daughter, and he would be bugging out,” Means said.

“He would see my daughter and say, ‘Oh, she is so beautiful.’ That creeped me out a bit.”

Means, 30, also said that Christian seemed “a little off.

“He wasn’t scary but I haven’t seen him in a while,” she added.

A neighbor familiar with Christian said he moved into an apartment at 308 Rogers Ave. last month after subletting it for the final month of a previous tenant’s lease.

Christian asked about extending the lease when it expired Thursday but was turned down because the landlord “didn’t get the right vibe” off him, the neighbor said.

Joshua Christian repeatedly encountered nursing student Andrea Means and her kid while walking near his apartment in Crown Heights. Michael Dalton

The move came one day before cops showed up and busted Christian for allegedly stalking Swift in Tribeca — where she owns property including an $18 million townhouse.

Christian “has not only repeatedly shown up to Ms. Swift’s home here in New York but has traveled to her home in Tennessee as well,” a prosecutor said at his arraignment Saturday night.

Longtime Tribeca residents said the “Shake It Off” singer spends very little time in the Big Apple.

“She is not a presence on the block,” said one resident who’s lived there for nearly 50 years.

“He would say, ‘Hi,’ to my daughter, and he would be bugging out,” Andrea Means said. Kevin C. Downs

“I have rarely seen her and not in a few years.”

Artist Susan Smith, 64, who’s lived on nearby North Moore Street for three decades, said Swift “spends most of her summer in Watch Hill,” Rhode Island.

“I used to live there — I’ve seen her more there than here,” Smith said.

During Saturday’s court hearing, Christian ranted that he’s a “Christian scientist” and didn’t want to be represented by a Legal Aid lawyer who asked that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Taylor Swift has a long history of being targeted by stalkers. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

“This is the worst miscarriage of justice since the crucifixion of Christ Jesus,” Christian declared.

“I am representing myself.”

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Eric Schumacher set bail at just $1 on the two misdemeanors and two violations lodged against Christian but ordered him held as a fugitive from justice in a reckless-driving case in Florida.

Schumacher also ordered Christian to stay away from Swift, who has a long history of being targeted by stalkers.

Christian is due back in court in Manhattan on Aug. 15.