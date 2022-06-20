Taxi plows into NYC building, injuring 4

A taxi barreled into a Manhattan building right before 1 p.m. Monday, injuring four people — including three who are in critical condition, police and law-enforcement sources said.

The incident occurred at 1186 Broadway in between West 29th and West 28th streets when the yellow SUV cab traveling south jumped the curb.

The driver of the taxi stayed on the scene, according to police.

Citizen app

Video footage of the crashed taxi seemed to show it hit planters on the sidewalk before running into the building.

Three of the four people injured are in critical condition, sources said. Firefighters and EMS treated the patients at the scene and rushed them to Bellevue Hospital, according to the FDNY. Police have not released the identities of those hurt and it’s unclear if the driver was among the injured.

Firefighters and EMS treated the patients at the scene and rushed them to Bellevue Hospital. Steven Hirsch

Video taken on the scene and reviewed by The Post showed one person on a stretcher with a massive gash on their head. Another showed a person with a serious ankle injury.

The victims were being treated right outside the Juice Generation and Black Seed Bagel shops on the block.

Police had previously said five people were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.