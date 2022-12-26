Target workers play Santa to shoppers trapped in store

An upstate Target became an unexpected Christmas refuge for trapped customers during the deadly weekend blizzard, with store elves who were stranded themselves jumping into action to save the holiday.

“They said, ‘Anything you need, it’s on us. … Just let us scan it first,’ ” a thankful shopper told the Buffalo News.

About two dozen customers and seven workers became stranded at the store in suburban Cheektowaga outside of Buffalo on Friday as a historically frigid winter storm began dumping several feet of snow on the region.

The group then spent the next two nights together — with the employees creating a “family” gathering to remember, shopper Carla Rodriguez chronicled in a series of TikTok videos.

“First night wasn’t bad,” she said in a video posted Saturday. “Didn’t get much sleep, the heat was turned off this morning ’cause store is supposed to be closed, so they are trying to get it working. … We are safe, though, and people are warming up.”

Things became more festive as workers provided free food, hot cocoa, water, heaters, blankets, mattresses and coloring books along the way, according to the Buffalo News, which first reported the Yuletide slumber party.

“We now got a TV for the Bills game and some activities. Trying to make the best of today,” Rodriguez said in a Christmas Eve video shot from inside the Starbucks in the store.

The storm dropped several feet of snow on western New York. Facebook/Jessica Lee

Jessica Sypniewski, who was trapped at the store along with her kids and boyfriend, told the outlet of the employees’ actions, “I got so emotional, I just sat down and started crying.

“You never know. People could have died. I truly believe they saved lives,” she said.

Some of the people who were trapped kept busy by playing games such as Uno, watching movies — and taking selfies for the thousands of fascinated people who kept up with their tale on social media.

“If I had to be stranded anywhere, I would pick target!” a TikTok user told Rodriguez after she posted a video showing the fun she was having with washable crayons while enjoying some chocolate milk.

Store elves distributed merchandise to help their unexpected guests. Facebook/Jessica Lee

A Target corporate rep could not be reached for comment Monday.

“Christmas Miracle!?” Rodriguez said Sunday as she got ready to finally head home as roadways began getting cleared.

Her experience was among the silver linings for area residents wowed by the generosity of others in their community, including a family that got a special visit from Santa Claus on Sunday after getting rescued by local firefighters.