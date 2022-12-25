Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said.

The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD.

The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said.

The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said.

The crime took place hours after an earlier robbery on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the NYPD said.

In that case, a Queens man had his iPhone stolen by two 16-year-old boys who proceeded to make a purchase on the man’s Amazon account, police said.

Cops said the victim had been waiting for a southbound train at West 72nd Street and Broadway at 1:33 a.m. when the teens snatched his phone.

Two teens allegedly robbed a man at the West 72nd Street station in Manhattan. Daniel William McKnight

During an ensuing struggle, one of the teens punched the man with a closed fist, police said.

The teens then fled and used their victim’s phone to make an unauthorized purchase at Amazon before being picked up by police at Columbus Circle, authorities said. It was unclear what the boys bought.

The teens, who were not identified because of their age, were arrested and charged with robbery, officials said.

Additional reporting by David Meyer