SUV driver arrested for hitting, killing woman in the Bronx

An SUV driver was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly struck and killed a woman crossing a Bronx street, police said.

The unidentified pedestrian was walking across Burke Avenue at Bouck Ave in the Laconia section around 12:30 p.m. when she was hit by the white Mercedes, according to cops.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Zavee Georges, 32, was taken into custody at the scene.

The woman who was hit has not been identified. Peter Gerber

Zavee Georges was taken into custody at the scene. Peter Gerber

Officers take Georges into custody. Peter Gerber

Georges, of the Bronx, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, according to the NYPD.