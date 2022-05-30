Suspicious package sparks probe at Grand Central Terminal: cops

A suspicious package investigation at Grand Central Terminal snarled subway service and led to the evacuation of a subway platform on Memorial Day, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the East 42nd Street transit hub around 11:30 a.m. for a “cylindrical” package on the No. 7 line platform, cops said.

The platform was evacuated, police said.

G.N. Miller

G.N. Miller

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad were called to the scene, police said.

Authorities confirmed that the device was cleared by 1:15 p.m.

They had no specific information on the “package” or its contents. But sources said it was merely old plastic containers with wood attaching them.

G.N. Miller

Christopher Sadowski

During the investigation, No. 7 train service was suspended in both directions between Manhattan and Queens, the MTA tweeted.

Service has since resumed, the agency later wrote.