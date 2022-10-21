Suspect’s case adjourned in death of Queens subway victim

The heartbroken family of a Queens straphanger fatally struck by a train are furious his alleged attacker was a no-show in court Friday — and are demanding justice for his slaying.

Heriberto Quintana’s relatives went to Queens Criminal Court to lay eyes on and hear from Carlos Garcia — the man accused of causing the 48-year-old’s death during Monday evening’s rush-hour commute.

But Garcia, 50, didn’t appear for the brief hearing and his case was adjourned until next month.

“I feel so much pain at this time. The first thing I wanted was to see who was this person who did so much harm,” the victim’s son, Edilberto Quintana, sobbed outside court.

“What I want [is] justice for that person. That person doesn’t have good intentions. He had bad intentions.”

His cousin, Fransisco Lopez, added: “We wanted to hear what he was going to say. I know he may have an excuse, but it doesn’t matter, it’s a life in the middle, and life matters.”

Carlos Garcia, 50, is accused of causing Heriberto Quintana’s death during Monday evening’s rush-hour commute. Gabriella Bass

Heriberto Quintana’s relatives are demanding justice for the 48-year-old who died in a hospital after being struck by a train.

Garcia, who has been held without bail since his Tuesday arrest on charges of manslaughter and assault, was ordered during Friday’s hearing to remain in custody as grand jury action was underway.

The grieving relatives expressed anger over Garcia’s case being adjourned until at least Nov. 2.

“We are going to keep coming here and we’re asking for your support for this man to have his day in court, that he have some consequences,” said the victim’s cousin, Artemio Vincente.

“There are cases that get delayed so that we will forget, but we’re not going to forget. This case isn’t going away. We’re going to keep coming.”

“When is this violence going to end? Over a cellphone? Why not wait for the train to pass?” he added. “I don’t know why he did that.”

The victim and suspect allegedly got into a fight at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue 74th Street subway station Monday evening. Peter Gerber

Garcia is accused of getting into a fight with Quintana at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue 74th Street subway station after the victim bumped into him on the platform, causing Garcia’s cellphone to fall on the tracks.

The suspect then demanded to know if Quintana planned to retrieve his phone for him and when he refused, they got into a scuffle on the platform, police sources said.

Garcia allegedly delivered a final blow to Quintana’s face just as a Jamaica-bound F train came into the station, causing the victim to fall in front of the train, according to witness accounts cited in the criminal complaint.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of Garcia’s attorneys, James Neville, had argued during his arraignment that Garcia should be facing charges of assault in the third degree for the punch rather than manslaughter.

He also said Garcia allegedly tried to pull Quintana off the tracks before he was struck.