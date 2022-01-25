Suspects attack NYC bodega employees in pre-dawn heist

Dramatic new video shows the moment five suspects attacked Bronx bodega employees – leaving one in critical condition – in a pre-dawn heist.

The footage, released late Monday, shows the crew barging into the convenience store store on Grand Concourse near East 170th Street in Mount Eden around 3 a.m. Friday.

One of the men is shown pushing an employee sitting behind the counter to the ground – before the clip cuts to the back of the store.

There, one of the suspects attacked a 37-year-old worker who appeared to be holding two cases of beer – stabbing him multiple times in the neck, torso, and arm, cops said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in critical condition.

Cops said the suspects were armed with guns and knives and that they attacked “multiple workers.” One of them – a 56-year-old man – was pistol-whipped. He refused medical attention, police said.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday. Seth Gottfried

The crew took off with an unknown amount of money from a cash register and cell phones, cops said.

Police are still looking for the suspects.