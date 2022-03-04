Suspected drunk driver crashes on FDR Drive, kills 2 passengers

A suspected drunk driver slammed his car into a wall on the FDR Drive early Friday — killing two passengers believed to be his girlfriend and her sister, cops said.

The 33-year-old was heading north on the FDR Drive near East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side around 4:30 a.m. when he apparently lost control and struck the side wall of the highway, police said.

His passengers were pronounced dead on scene, cops said.

The driver was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

He is in custody, with charges pending, on suspicion of drunk driving, cops said.

The victim’ names had not been released by Friday afternoon.

In an unrelated incident just before 1 a.m., police tried to conduct a car stop on a red Honda Odyssey with temporary plates near East 76th Street on the FDR, cops and police sources said.

Officers heard a sound that they believed to be a gunshot, though it wasn’t clear if the sound came from the vehicle, according to the sources.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, refused to stop and struck a Toyota sedan, cops said.

Then the suspect’s vehicle became disabled – prompting him to get out of his car and run into the East River, police said.

He was removed by the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit, and taken into custody with charges pending, cops said.