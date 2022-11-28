Suspect steals car with 1-year-girl inside in the Bronx

A car thief who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old girl inside the back seat is being sought by police in the Bronx Monday.

The child was in the back of a light blue Toyota Highlander that was left running on Bronxwood Avenue near East 224th Street when an unknown person hopped behind the wheel of the car and drove off with the kid inside at about 5:30 p.m., police said.

A 1-year-old girl was found safe after the car she was inside was stolen in the Bronx. Christopher Sadowski

Soon after, police recovered the Highlander on East Gun Hill Road. The little girl was inside and was unharmed, according to cops.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.