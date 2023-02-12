Suspect shoves 66-year-old man on Brooklyn subway tracks

A stranger shoved a 66-year-old man onto the train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Sunday — but the victim was able to scramble to safety before a train arrived, cops said.





The push happened around 3 p.m. on the 2 line at the President Street station in Crown Heights, police said. The victim made no contact with a train or third-rail on the roadbed and was helped back on the platform by bystanders.

He suffered minor injuries to his wrist and torso and was transported to NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, according to authorities.





The suspect is a man who was wearing all-black clothing, cops said.