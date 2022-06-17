Suspect Richard Cushnie busted in stabbing outside Bronx firehouse: cops

Cops busted the suspect who they say brutally stabbed a man outside a Bronx firehouse late last month.

Richard Cushnie, 33, was picked up on a Crime Stoppers tip Thursday and charged with assault in connection to the 12:10 a.m. May 23 attack on another 33-year-old man, police said.

The victim was on Sedgwick Avenue near West Burnside Avenue, outside FDNY Engine 43/Ladder 59, in Morris Heights, when Cushnie allegedly knifed him three times.

A surveillance image released by the NYPD shows the attacker approaching the victim with a threatening stance and raising a knife.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the attack are unclear.

No one from the firehouse was involved in the incident, cops said.

Surveillance footage released about a week after the attack shows the suspect leaving the scene with at least one man, two women and a child.

Cushnie, of East Harlem, has no open prior arrests in the city, police said.