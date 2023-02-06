Suspect nabbed in shooting of off-duty NYC cop: sources

The man suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop in a robbery-gone-awry was nabbed hiding out at an upstate hotel Monday, law-enforcement sources said.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is expected to be charged in the Saturday shooting of the officer in East New York, Brooklyn, sources said.

The gravely wounded cop — a 26-year-old married dad of two who thought he was buying a Honda Pilot through Facebook Marketplace when he was ambushed — remains on life support at Brookdale Hospital.

His suspected shooter, whose name is being withheld by The Post pending charges, has a lengthy criminal record and was currently being sought on a vehicle and traffic warrant dating to 2019 when nabbed, sources said.

His rap sheet includes 22 busts, including for grand larceny, harassment and strangulation, sources told The Post.

Police launched a massive manhunt for the accused gunman after the cop was shot in the head during the botched robbery.





Police examine the black BMW SUV used as a getaway vehicle in the shooting of an off-duty Brooklyn cop on Saturday. The vehicle was found abandoned on Sunday. Paul Martinka

The officer and his brother-in-law were carrying $24,000 in cash to buy the supposed vehicle around 7 p.m. Saturday when the cowardly crook pulled a gun and opened fire.

The cop’s brother-in-law grabbed the fallen officer’s gun from his holster and returned fire as the suspect jumped into a black BMW SUV and sped off.

Police found the abandoned SUV on Sunday at 129th Street and Park Avenue in Harlem, where the suspect lives with his girlfriend, sources said.

The BMW belongs to the alleged gunman’s mother, who lives in East New York near the shooting scene, sources said.

On Monday, the department offered a $10,000 reward for the gunman.

The Post is withholding the name of the wounded officer.