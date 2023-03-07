Suspect nabbed in fatal NYC stabbing of Michael Izquierdo

Cops have busted the man they say fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new beau, whose body was found in an SUV in Queens last week.

Semair Taylor, 25, of Queens was nabbed Monday and charged with murder in the Feb. 27 slaying of Michael Izquierdo, a 25-year-old Brooklyn resident, in an apparent feud over money, cops said.

Taylor is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Izquierdo’s girlfriend, authorities said.

Cops suspect that Izquierdo was stabbed at an unspecified location and then managed to get into the SUV, where he was discovered with stab wounds to his torso at the corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Woodhaven around 8:10 p.m., cops said.

Izquierdo was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.





The victim’s stabbed body was found in an SUV at this corner in Woodhaven, Queens. Google Maps

Taylor, who lives in South Richmond Hill, Queens, was also charged with robbery, assault and harassment. He was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force, cops said.

It’s unclear where he was arrested.