Suspect nabbed in broad-daylight NYC execution: cops

The suspect in the broad-daylight May execution of a Virginia man on the Upper West Side has been arrested, authorities said.

Donta King, 24, was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania on Aug. 1 — exactly three months after the afternoon slaying of Ronald Thomas, 27, who was shot in the head while sitting in a white Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 near West 102nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, cops said.

King was transported back to Manhattan on Friday by the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and was charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, authorities said.

The scene where Ronald Thomas, 27, of Virginia was executed in broad daylight as he sat in a white Mercedes-Benz GLA at West 102nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue May 1. G.N.Miller/NYPost

A distraught woman speaks to police after Ronald Thomas, 27, was fatally shot. G.N.Miller/NYPost

At the time of the shooting, Thomas had been brawling with his girlfriend. He “threw her to the ground” before getting back into his car, police sources said.

Then the gunman rolled up in another vehicle and fired a gun at him near the Frederick Douglass Houses — about a block from the NYPD’s 24th Precinct station house, cops said.

Thomas – who was in the city from Virginia to visit his cousin – was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Photographs from the scene show the victim seated in his SUV with a sheet draped over his body and a distraught woman nearby. It wasn’t clear if the woman was the girlfriend.

The woman told cops she had walked behind the vehicle when she heard multiple gunshots, a police source said.

“They all knew each other,” another police source said at the time.

Police could not confirm the relationship between Thomas and King Tuesday morning.