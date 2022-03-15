Suspect in stabbing of NYC McDonald’s worker turns self in: cops

The suspect in the brutal stabbing of a hero East Harlem McDonald’s employee who was defending his co-workers surrendered to cops, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28 — who lives less than three blocks from the fast-food joint where he allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Angel Miguel Salazar — turned himself in at Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct around 9 p.m. Monday and requested a lawyer, police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Salazar intervened when he saw Dunn-Jennings arguing with other workers inside the eatery on Third Avenue near East 117th Street around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Dunn-Jennings had attempted to use a plastic cleaning pole to ward off the suspect and shield his two female co-workers when he was ambushed, store manager Jennifer Bisla Rodriguez told The Post.

Angel Miguel Salazar is rushed to the hospital following the stabbing. Ken Lopez / FreedomNewsTV

Salazar intervened when he saw Dunn-Jennings arguing with other workers inside the eatery. Seth Gottfried

He was stabbed in the face, back and arm during the frenzied attack — and needed to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Salazar was brought out of the induced coma later that day, but still didn’t have full use of his left hand, his boss said.

“He is a hero because not everybody would do that,” Rodriguez said. “Not everybody would see their fellow co-workers in danger and step up.”

Surveillance footage of Dunn-Jennings near the crime scene.

Law enforcement at the scene after the stabbing. Seth Gottfried

Salazar’s older sister, Miguelina Salazar, said her traumatized brother didn’t want to speak to a reporter about the attack because he believed he did what any man would.

“He told me, ‘No, no, I am not a hero. I did what I had to do. I defended my co-workers. Any man, in that situation, a real man, would do that.’ He is very friendly and humble,” Miguelina told The Post.

Dunn-Jennings has four prior arrests, for assault, criminal mischief and menacing, cops said.

The Mickey D’s stabbing happened about a block from the Burger King where 19-year-old worker Krystal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed by an alleged robber in January.