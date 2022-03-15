Suspect in stabbing of NYC McDonald's worker turns self in: cops

The suspect in the brutal stabbing of a hero East Harlem McDonald’s employee who was defending his co-workers surrendered to cops, authorities said Tuesday morning. 

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28 — who lives less than three blocks from the fast-food joint where he allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Angel Miguel Salazar — turned himself in at Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct around 9 p.m. Monday and requested a lawyer, police said. 

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. 

Salazar intervened when he saw Dunn-Jennings arguing with other workers inside the eatery on Third Avenue near East 117th Street around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. 

Dunn-Jennings had attempted to use a plastic cleaning pole to ward off the suspect and shield his two female co-workers when he was ambushed, store manager Jennifer Bisla Rodriguez told The Post. 

Angel Miguel Salazar is rushed to the hospital following the stabbing.
Blood is seen on the floor of the restaurant
Salazar intervened when he saw Dunn-Jennings arguing with other workers inside the eatery.
He was stabbed in the face, back and arm during the frenzied attack — and needed to be placed in a medically induced coma. 

Salazar was brought out of the induced coma later that day, but still didn’t have full use of his left hand, his boss said.

“He is a hero because not everybody would do that,” Rodriguez said. “Not everybody would see their fellow co-workers in danger and step up.”

Surveillance footage of Dunn-Jennings near the crime scene.
Law enforcement at the scene after the stabbing.
Salazar’s older sister, Miguelina Salazar, said her traumatized brother didn’t want to speak to a reporter about the attack because he believed he did what any man would.

“He told me, ‘No, no, I am not a hero. I did what I had to do. I defended my co-workers. Any man, in that situation, a real man, would do that.’ He is very friendly and humble,” Miguelina told The Post.

Dunn-Jennings has four prior arrests, for assault, criminal mischief and menacing, cops said.

Dunn-Jennings had four prior arrests.
Dunn-Jennings on surveillance footage
Dunn-Jennings was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Mickey D’s stabbing happened about a block from the Burger King where 19-year-old worker Krystal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed by an alleged robber in January.

