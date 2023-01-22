Suspect in slay of elderly NYC woman was once the bldg. super, gutted man: prosecutor

The man accused of brutally killing a 74-year-old Upper West Side woman during a burglary is the former super of her building who once did 20 years in prison for gutting a man, prosecutors said Sunday.

Ex-con Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn was ordered held without bail Sunday evening on charges of murder, attempted murder and burglary in the slaying of elderly Maria Hernandez, who was found bound and gagged face-down under a pile of clothes inside her apartment Wednesday night.

“This is a particularly brutal homicide,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Maxine Rosenthal said at Mackey’s arraignment.

“She had extensive injuries, including bruising and abrasions to her face, her arms, her back, and lacerations to both the vaginal and rectal areas,” Rosenthal said.

Maria Hernandez, 74, was found beaten, bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment Wednesday. Family photo

“This was clearly a premeditated crime where the defendant went to the basement prior to the assault to break into the super’s office and dismantle the security surveillance systems located therein,” the ADA added to Judge Felicia Menin.

Mackey is a career criminal who was sentenced to up to 23 years in prison in 2000 on a first-degree assault conviction and served more than 20 years before his release in 2019.

Rosenthal said in court Sunday that the victim in that case was stabbed 15 times and left lying in the middle of a Brooklyn street with “his intestines hanging out of his body.”

State corrections records show Mackey ended up back in prison in October 2021 and was again released about a month later. It is unclear why he was briefly sent back behind bars.

Lashawn Mackey, charged in the slaying of Maria Hernandez, was once her building’s super and served nearly 20 years in state prison for a violent Brooklyn assault. Daniel William McKnight

Mackey was then busted again this past Aug. 16 and charged with grand larceny, burglary and petit larceny charges in Manhattan, online court records show.

He pleaded guilty Dec. 21 and was due back in court next month for sentencing.

Hernandez’s body was found by her sister, Maria Terrero, who told detectives she discovered her sister’s battered corpse when she went to check on her around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Cops said the apartment had been ransacked, and an autopsy by the medical examiner later determined that Hernandez died of asphyxia.

Maria Hernandez, 74, was found dead, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment by her sister Wednesday. The former super was charged Saturday. Robert Miller

Mackey was arrested in the case Saturday and later proclaimed his innocence to reporters as he was led out of the 20th Precinct station house in handcuffs.

“Look for the DNA results at the scene of the crime!” he yelled. “Ask them for it!”

In court Sunday, defense lawyer Jessica Horani also maintained her client’s innocence.

“Mr. Mackey is shocked he is being accused in this case,” Horani said. “He stands before you radically denying the accusations against him.

“I don’t believe that the people have significant evidence in this case,” she added.