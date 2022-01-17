Suspect in NYC fatal shooting posed as food delivery worker

The suspect wanted for killing a 30-year-old man inside an East Village public housing complex on Friday night posed as a food delivery worker to carry out the crime, police said.

The alleged shooter arrived at the Lillian Wald Houses on an e-bike before gunning down Davon Venable, 30, inside a fourth-floor apartment at about 10 p.m., cops said.

The elaborate cover-up, as seen in surveillance footage provided by the NYPD, included a dark jacket with yellow reflective stripes and two bags – including a white plastic one that would typically be used to carry delivery orders.

After entering the building, the suspect later walks out with only a blue bag and appears to be in a rush – speeding off on the e-bike, according to the video.

Venable suffered gunshot wounds to the back and neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead.