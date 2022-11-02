Suspect in Newark police shooting in custody

The “armed and dangerous” suspect sought in the shooting of two New Jersey cops is now in police custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Post Wednesday.

Kendall Howard, 30, was the subject of a massive manhunt following the Tuesday afternoon shooting that left the two officers wounded in Newark, police said.

Kendall Howard was taken into police custody after reportedly shooting two Newark cops.

There was a statewide manhunt since Tuesday for Howard.

Two New Jersey cops were shot in Newark Tuesday.

The cops were questioning Howard over an unrelated shooting when he allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officers.

Both cops were hospitalized in stable condition at University Hospital in Neward after the shooting, according to police.

Disturbing video footage from the scene shows one of the wounded cops writhing on the ground in a pool of blood — with a bystander seen holding a towel to the officer’s neck.