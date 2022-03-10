Suspect in hammer attack on Asian man has 47 prior busts: cops

The suspect busted for hitting an Asian man with a hammer in a hate-fueled attack in a Manhattan train station has a lengthy rap sheet with nearly four dozen prior arrests, cops said.

Christian Jeffers, 48, who identifies as a woman, was picked up shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday – about 17 hours after she allegedly attacked the 29-year-old male victim at the 14th Street 1/2/3 station Tuesday, police said.

Jeffers was charged with assault, aggravated harassment and menacing – all as hate crimes – and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Her arraignment was pending Thursday morning.

Prior to that bust, she was arrested 47 times, dating back to 2007, police said.

Jeffers was released from prison back in June after serving nearly six years on a second-degree robbery conviction, records show.

Just over a week later, she was busted for petit larceny, cops said.

She was also busted on a prostitution charge in 2008, and has prior arrests for grand larceny, public lewdness, theft of service and criminal possession of a controlled substance, cops said.

The victim of the Tuesday attack, who did not want to be identified, told The Post Wednesday that he was returning home from dinner with a friend around 9 p.m. when he bumped into his deranged attacker.

“He ended up bumping into me and then after that, he turned around trying to get into my face pretty aggressively, and in that kind of process he ended up stepping on me,” the victim said. “He stepped on my foot and then after that, he took out the hammer and then I was hit on the head.

“I didn’t see the hammer. I just saw him reaching into a bag, pulled something out,” he continued. “It happened, like, too quick for me to react.”

He said New Yorkers are forced to live in fear amid the recent out-of-control violence on the rails.

“It’s hard because if we have to be afraid or just be constantly aware, be afraid of anyone who is passing by you and just, you know, who knows what they have, it’s not really a way to live,” the victim said.