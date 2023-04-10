Suspect in fatal stabbing of 83-year-old NYC man surrenders

The suspect in a weekend Brooklyn assault spree that left a beloved 83-year-old man dead turned himself in to authorities Monday, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

Joevani Vale, 26 — who was the subject of an NYPD manhunt in the fatal attack on elderly Ramon Cintron in a Brooklyn housing project on Saturday — walked into Maimonides Medical Center and surrendered, sources said.

Sources said Vale appeared to be high but was not physically injured.

Vale is accused of unleashing a bloody one-hour slashing spree Saturday, allegedly randomly punching a 47-year-old woman, slashing a 31-year-old woman and then following Cintron into the elevator at the Wyckoff Houses public housing complex and brutally attacking the frail elderly man, police and sources said.

Cintron was declared dead at the scene, while Vale, who has at least three prior busts, fled and was on the lam until Monday.

Vale was last arrested in September 2020, when he randomly slashed Isaac Alvarez before running off.

He was charged with assault in the case and later pleaded guilty, dodging jail time in exchange for a mental-health treatment program — which he completed after 13 months, prosecutors said.