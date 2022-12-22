Suspect in Bronx gas station worker shooting nabbed in similar Philly case: cops

A man suspected of shooting a Bronx gas station worker in an apparently random act last month was busted in Philadelphia – where he allegedly opened fire on a parking officer, officials said.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was nabbed Wednesday by US Marshals at a home where he was hiding out on W. Girard Avenue in Philly, authorities said.

Saulsbury is a suspect in the shooting a 49-year-old, long-time worker at the Sunoco on Boston Road near Astor Avenue in Allerton around 7 p.m. Nov. 22, authorities said. He has not been charged in the case.

US Marshals arrested Termaine Saulsbury Tuesday at the Philly home where he was hiding out. USMS Philadelphia

Saulsbury, 39, allegedly shot a parking enforcement officer in Philly, and is a suspect in the Bronx gas station shooting. USMS Philadelphia

Chilling footage of the shooting, released days later, shows a man calmly strolling up to the locked door of the station.

The gunman appears to gesture toward the pumps as if there is a problem before firing twice at the worker without saying anything, the clip shows.

The worker was struck in the head and taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, cops said.

The victim has worked at the gas station for more than 15 years and didn’t appear to have previous disputes with anyone, his co-workers said, according to the sources.

Cops say the Sunoco shooter opened fire without saying a word. Peter Gerber

Saulsbury is accused of shooting on-duty Philadelphia Parking Authority officer Timothy McKenzie three days after the Bronx case, authorities said.

In that incident – also caught on video – Saulsbury was armed with a silver revolver as he approached McKenzie from behind on Frankford Avenue and let off a single round, striking the officer in the head, cops said.

The officer has since been released from the hospital, but his recovery is ongoing, according to local reports.

Side-by-side photos from the two incidents show the suspect wearing the same clothing. NYPD

In a statement earlier this month, the NYPD said that “it is believed that there is a connection” between the two crimes, based on an “ongoing investigation.”

“This determination has been made based on the similarities of the physical characteristics and clothing of the individual being sought, as well as the circumstances surrounding both shootings,” the department said.

Side-by-side photos from both incidents show the suspect wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark-colored ski mask, gray pants, black boots and black gloves.

Saulsbury was captured around 5 p.m. Wednesday. USMS Philadelphia

“We believe both acts right now appear to be random, there was no rhyme or reason to these incidents,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker previously told reporters.

Philadelphia Parking Authority Executive Director Rich Lazer thanked law enforcement agencies for their “excellent investigative work in apprehending a suspect so quickly.”

“As difficult as the job is for our enforcement officers, their safety continues to be our top priority,” Lazer said in a statement obtained by WPVI-TV.

“Knowing a suspect is now in police custody, is a relief for our whole workforce and our families. While our PEO Tim McKenzie continues to recover and improve, it is now time to let justice take its course.”