Suspect in 2019 DJ murder fatally stabbed in NYC nightclub

A man out on bail for the alleged 2019 murder of a DJ outside a Bronx club was fatally stabbed during a squabble inside a a posh Midtown club early Saturday morning, police said.

Miles Gibson, 22, was stabbed by an unidentified assailant at around 4 a.m. Saturday after the two began fighting inside Harbor Rooftop Terrace and Lounge on West 46th Street by 11th Avenue, according to NYPD and police sources.

Gibson was out on $500,000 bail for his alleged role in the Nov. 30, 2019 murder of DJ Oliver Askia outside Krystal Bar & Lounge in Morris Heights, according to police sources and public records.

Askia, 26 years old at the time of his death, was described by family as someone who had “never had a fight in his life.”

The suspect, seen in surveillance video wearing a multi-colored hoodie, fled after the stabbing, according to police sources.

The confrontation took place at Harbor Rooftop Terrace and Lounge, above. Seth Gottfried

A second suspect, Luis Morillo, also faces murder and weapons charges for the Askia’s death. Both Gibson and Morillo pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2019, according to public records.

Their next court appearance was scheduled for this Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona