Suspect ID’d in slaying of Fairfield Prep’s James McGrath

The Connecticut teen accused of fatally stabbing Fairfield Prep student James McGrath appeared in court Thursday – as his father reportedly apologized for the slaying.

Raul Valle, 16, of Milford, appeared in Derby Superior Court early Thursday on charges of murder and first-degree assault in Saturday’s stabbing that left McGrath, 17, dead outside a house party in Shelton, the Hartford Courant reported.

“I’m sorry,” Valle’s father, also named Raul Valle, said quietly as he left the courthouse with his head beneath a suit jacket, according to the report. “I’m sorry to the family.”

Thursday’s hearing was closed to the public, but court documents in the case were unsealed after his case was transferred to adult court. His attorney, Jake Donovan, also identified him following the proceeding, video shows.

“Obviously, this is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved,” Donovan told reporters. “It would be irresponsible for me to make any comment before I had a chance to examine all the evidence in the case.”

Valle, who is being held on $2 million bond, was charged as a juvenile on Wednesday. He’s next set to appear in court in Milford on June 7, Donovan said.

Valle has been charged with murder and first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing McGrath to death at a Shelton, Connecticut, house party. Fairfield Prep

An autopsy determined McGrath was stabbed once in the chest during the fight outside a Shelton home where responding cops found four teens wounded altogether. The knife had pierced McGrath’s heart, according to a warrant obtained by the Courant.

McGrath’s father told The Post Wednesday he was pleased cops made an arrest in the deadly stabbing during what had been a “friendly get-together” among teens. The three other wounded teens survived.

“We’re happy that an arrest was made,” McGrath said. “The investigation is still ongoing and Shelton police have been just extremely supportive and helpful to get us closer to closure.”

McGrath was remembered as a “positive and loving” teen who played lacrosse and football at Fairfield College Preparatory School in his obituary. Google Maps

Kevin McGrath said he couldn’t speak Thursday while finalizing a photo slideshow for a walk-through visitation starting at 4 p.m. at the Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University. He previously declined to discuss details of what led up to his son’s death.

McGrath, a “positive and loving” junior better known as Jimmy, played lacrosse and football at Fairfield College Preparatory School, according to his obituary. An online fundraiser set up in his memory had eclipsed $122,000 as of Thursday.

A funeral will be held for McGrath at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull at 11 a.m. Friday, with a private interment to follow.

McGrath was also honored by his former teammates during a touching tribute at an away game Wednesday versus Shelton High School. The teen’s family, friends and classmates donned his favorite color, baby blue, and wore T-shirts emblazoned with his No. 7.