Suspect, girlfriend charged in NYC shooting over cold fries

The man who allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker – leaving him clinging to life – during a heated spat over cold fries has been charged with attempted murder, cops said Wednesday.

Michael Morgan, 20, was taken into custody shortly after the Monday night shooting outside the eatery at 1531 Fulton St. in Bed-Stuy – and was charged late Tuesday with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Camellia Dunlap, 18 — identified by police sources as Morgan’s girlfriend — was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Her exact role in the deadly shooting was not immediately known.

The 23-year-old victim was working at the fast-food joint at 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7 p.m. Monday when Morgan’s mother began hassling him over her fries, a high-ranking police source said.

A 23-year-old McDonald’s worker was shot during the altercation.

The woman was FaceTiming her son during the argument – prompting him to storm into the restaurant and fight with the employee, the source alleged.

The worker was left clinging to life after the Monday night shooting, cops said.

“The mom complained that her fries were cold,’’ the police source said. “The mom was on FaceTime with her son, and he heard the dispute between her and the clerk. The son and the clerk got into a dispute inside, and it went outside.”

That’s when Morgan allegedly whipped out a gun and blasted the worker in the neck, cops said.

The victim remained in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center Wednesday morning, police said.

Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, 40, told The Post exclusively Tuesday that she spoke to her son, with police.

“My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,’’ she said.

The deadly shooting happened outside the McDonald’s at at 1531 Fulton St. in Bed-Stuy, cops said. Paul Martinka

Law-enforcement sources said the victim had no prior arrests and there is no indication he was carrying a weapon when he was gunned down.

Morgan has been previously arrested several times, including for grand larceny in 2019 and assault and theft of service in 2018, police sources said. He also has numerous sealed arrest cases, they said.