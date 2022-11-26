Suspect fights with cops, tossing one like a ‘rag doll’

A man was blocking traffic at a South Midwood intersection, then tussled with two NYPD officers who tried to move him along — tossing one of the cops to the ground like “a rag doll.”

The caught-on-video interaction happened at 4:20 p.m. Friday at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue near Brooklyn College.

The “disorderly” man “disobeyed multiple lawful orders given by the officers to leave the roadway,” the NYPD said.

When the cops tried to arrest him, he became irate and started fighting, police said.

The NYPD said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and had swelling and bruising. The other officer wasn’t hurt.

“It looks like the cops are afraid to use any force, physical or otherwise, and it’s all compliments of the NYC Council,” said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “I’ve seen a number of viral videos that show the same thing — NYPD cops trying to take a sole suspect into custody and can’t do it because of all the rules imposed against them.”

Giacalone said the officers were lucky.

“It could have ended very badly for them. Forget about the embarrassed part, I’m talking dead,” he said. “That kid could have done anything he wanted. He tossed that one cop like they were a rag doll.”

Police released a photo of the bespectacled suspect who was wearing a denim jacket and a hoodie that said “Brooklyn New York.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.