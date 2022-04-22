Suspect David Bonola in country illegally at time of Orsolya Gaal’s death

Suspected killer handyman David Bonola was living in the country illegally when he allegedly murdered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal, The Post has learned.

Bonola, a 44-year-old Mexican national, entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago, the NYPD has said — and law enforcement sources revealed Friday that he was living in New York in violation of immigration law when busted Wednesday for Gaal’s horrific slaying.

The NYPD, asked about Bonola’s immigration status by The Post on Friday, declined comment, saying it had no information.

But Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to The Post that it has lodged a detainer with Queens Central Booking, where Bonola currently is.

“ICE focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security,” an ICE spokesperson said in an email.

An ICE detainer is a written request to a local jail or law-enforcement agency to hold a defendant for an additional 48 hours, should the person get a release date, so it can decide whether to take the person into federal custody for deportation purposes, according to the ACLU.

Murder suspect David Bonola is walked from the 112th precinct. Stephen Yang

Police said Gaal was stabbed 60 times in the killing. Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

Late Wednesday, the curly haired suspect confessed to killing Gaal, a married mother of two, and was charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops say he used to work as Gaal’s handyman and had a romantic relationship with her for about two years. He is accused of showing up at her stately Forest Hills home early Saturday morning and stabbing her nearly 60 times after they got into a fight about their relationship.

He was ordered held without bail late Thursday at Queens Criminal Court.