Suspect charged with killing Elizabeth Howell waives hearing

An upstate New York man charged in the drive-by shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell won’t appear in court later this week, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A public defender for Michael J. Snow, 31, who remains held without bond on a second-degree murder charge, waived the preliminary hearing set for Friday in Massena town court, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua confirmed to The Post.

“As a result, the jurisdiction of the charges against Snow will be transferred to St. Lawrence County Court for further proceedings,” Pasqua said in a statement, adding that the investigation into the apparently random slaying is ongoing.

“There will be no further comment at this time in regards to the factual components of that investigation in order to maintain the integrity of the case,” the statement continued.

Michael J. Snow is not a student, employee or a graduate of SUNY Potsdam. Twitter/ Brian Dwyer, Spectrum News 1

Howell, a 21-year-old senior who was about to graduate, was killed by three bullets fired from a car Friday as she walked just off campus.

The aspiring educator played cello for SUNY Potsdam’s Crane Symphony Orchestra and was likely in the “wrong place [at the] wrong time,” her parents told The Post.

“She was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her,” grieving dad Joe Howell said at the family’s home in Putnam County.

Elizabeth Howell was killed at just 21 years old. Facebook

Elizabeth Howell played cello for SUNY Potsdam’s Crane Symphony Orchestra. Facebook

Snow, who was arrested Saturday, was not a student, employee or graduate of SUNY Potsdam, although his mother graduated from the school and his uncle is employed there, spokeswoman Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said Wednesday.

“I realize that any are searching for answers in the aftermath of this tragedy, but please remember that we have more than 700 employees, and 42,000+ active alumni, all of whom have extended families,” Jacobs Wilke said in an email. “The fact that a given person living in our area has a relative who either works here or graduated from the college isn’t particularly coincidental or strange.”

The school will hold a remembrance for Howell, who was known on campus as Beth, and her “immense potential” at SUNY’s Crane School of Music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A faculty-led vigil is also set for Thursday, Jacobs Wilke said.

SUNY Potsdam also released a video of Howell playing her cello during a concert at the school last year.

“Beth will always be in our hearts & we hold her family in our thoughts,” the college tweeted Wednesday.

Snow’s attorney, public defender James McGahan, declined to comment aside to confirm that the case was moved to county court when reached by The Post Wednesday.

McGahan refused to indicate whether he’s spoken to Snow or if he knew Howell in any way.

Pasqua, meanwhile, told Fox News Tuesday his office had “found no connection” between the slain student and Snow.

