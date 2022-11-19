Suspect arrested in killings of three women in Queens: source

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of three women in Queens, according to a police source.

The killer, believed to be a 22-year-old relative, drove himself to Virginia in the family car after the bloody Friday homicides in Springfield Gardens, the source added.

The victims, three generations of the same family — a mom, her daughter and disabled step-daughter — were found dead in their 182nd Street home by the oldest woman’s son and a home health aide, authorities said.

The home was surrounded by police tape early Saturday, with an NYPD patrol car sitting out front.

