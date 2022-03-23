Suspect arrested for NYC attempted murder of woman: cops

A brute who attacked a woman on a Harlem block last week and badly beat her as he tried to rape her between cars was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Rasheen Davis, 39, was nabbed in connection with the Friday night attack on a 43-year-old woman on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard, police said.

He’s facing a charge of attempted murder in the second degree. The victim was clinging to life after the incident.

The attack happened on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. Tomas E. Gaston

Rasheen Davis is facing a charge of attempted murder in the second degree. DCPI

Davis is seen on surveillance footage moments before allegedly attacking the woman. DCPI

Cops respond to the scene of the attempted murder. Tomas E. Gaston

The NYPD released video showing the suspect donning latex gloves just before pouncing on the woman from behind, according to police sources.

The attacker repeatedly kicked the woman in the head and body while trying to rape her between two parked cars, police said. He then fled.