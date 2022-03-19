Susan Leyden’s cause of death revealed

The woman allegedly murdered by an 83-year-old serial killer died of “homicidal violence” including blunt force trauma to the head, the New York City Medical Examiner said Saturday.

Harvey Marcelin, who identifies as a transgender woman, is accused of killing Susan Leyden, 68, and then dismembering her body. Leyden’s severed head was found in Marcelin’s Cypress Hills apartment and her torso in a shopping cart on the street.

Marcelin was captured on video lugging around a severed leg wrapped in plastic in her motorized wheelchair, cops said.

Susan Leyden died of “homicidal violence” according to the medical examiner.

Leyden, who lived in an LGBTQ senior center in Fort Greene, was seen on surveillance video wheeling a bag into Marcelin’s apartment on Feb. 27 — and was never heard from again.

The pair had met two years ago on social media, police said.

Marcelin had spent more than 50 years in state prison for killing two girlfriends.

Harvey Marcelin spent over 50 years in prison for murdering two of her girlfriends.

Leyden’s severed head was found in Marcelin’s apartment and her torso in a shopping cart on the street. Susan Leyden/Facebook