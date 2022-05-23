Surveillance images show suspect in shooting of Daniel Enriquez

New surveillance images show a man wanted in connection to the deadly, unprovoked shooting of a Manhattan straphanger Sunday.

Authorities believe the man – seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, white mask and light-colored pants in photos tweeted by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell – is the suspect in the late-morning slaying of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.

“@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday,” Sewell wrote.

Enriquez was shot by a complete stranger in the last car of the northbound train around 11:42 a.m., authorities said.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range as the trains [were] crossing the Manhattan Bridge,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a briefing.

Once the train crossed the bridge and pulled into the Canal Street station, a witness to the shooting pulled the emergency brakes.

Train operator Luis Irizarry tried to revive Enriquez, but to no avail.

Enriquez was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Enriquez, who lived in Park Slope and had worked for Goldman Sachs for nine years as an investment researcher, was on his way to brunch when he was killed, his sister, Griselda Vile, said Sunday.

“And the worst part is, even if they catch this person he’s going to be out again,” she added, touching on the state’s bail reform laws that have let so many criminals back out on the street.

“I wish you guys would go back to Mayor Adams and tell him the city is not safe,” she added. “My brother just became a statistic on the way to the city. He was shot at close range.”