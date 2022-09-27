‘Super perp’ busted in stabbing of deliveryman in NYC: cops

A “super perp” with 80 busts under his belt was arrested again early Tuesday for stabbing a deliveryman he tried to rob in Manhattan, cops said.

The 36-year-old victim was making an unspecified delivery on Allen Street near Rivington Street on the Lower East Side around 3 a.m. when the 47-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, approached him and tried to snatch his e-bike, authorities said.

The suspect then stabbed the victim in the right leg and upper back but did not manage to grab the bike, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was making an unspecified delivery on Allen Street. Robert Mecea

The victim is expected to survive the stabbing, and the suspect was arrested nearby. Robert Mecea

The suspect was caught by officers nearby and taken into custody, police said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect because he was still awaiting charges Monday morning.

Police described him as a “super perp” with about 80 unsealed arrests.

He was most recently arrested Sept. 18 on grand-larceny and five petit-larceny charges, police said.