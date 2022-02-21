SUNY Binghamton professor rebuked for race, gender policy

SUNY Binghamton officials have rebuked a professor who said white students should clam up in class and let others lead academic discussions, according to a report.

A syllabus for Ana Maria Candela’s sociology class alerted students that she would be calling on non-white coeds first.

Candela wrote that students who are “white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures” would be asked to hold off on discussion comments. Binghamton University

Candela wrote that “if you are white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society to have your voice easily voiced and heard, we will often ask you to hold off on your questions or comments to give others priority and will come back to you a bit later or at another time.”

After reports of Candela’s pigment-specific pedagogy began to circulate, Binghamton officials had her revise the syllabus and said they opposed the practice.

“The faculty member has updated their syllabus, removing the section in question, and is now in compliance with the Faculty Staff Handbook,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

Dubbed “progressive stacking,” Candela’s policy aimed to “give priority to non-white folks, to women, and to shy and quiet people who rarely raise their hands,” the syllabus read, according to the report.

Candela extolled the strategy in the syllabus, telling students that it yields “tremendous benefits for our society.”

Over time, the academic said, “those who feel most privileged to speak begin to take the initiative to hold space for others who feel less comfortable speaking first, while those who tend to be more silenced in our society grow more comfortable speaking.”

“The Faculty Staff Handbook outlines principles of effective teaching, which include valuing and encouraging student feedback, encouraging appropriate faculty-student interaction, and respecting the diverse talents and learning styles of students,” the school said.

According to the university, Candela’s “progressive stacking” policy has been removed from the syllabus. Binghamton University

The school said Candela’s policy violated the school’s Faculty Staff Handbook. Binghamton University

Candela’s syllabus “clearly violates those principles,” a school official said.