Subway victims’ injuries may reveal alleged shooter Frank James’s motives

Most of the shooting victims of Tuesday’s subway carnage were hit below the belt, raising questions about alleged assailant Frank James’ motivations.

Bullets struck seven people in the legs; one in the leg and hand; and two in the torso, according to law enforcement sources.

Five victims were men, three were women and information on the other two was not available.

Jim Clemente, a former FBI agent and profiler, said James “was not criminally or forensically sophisticated” and that “it’s plausible” he was not trying to kill people.

He described James as a seeming “injustice collector” — people who “keep a book on everybody who has wronged them and always project the blame on other people.

“I think he was looking for a spotlight and a platform because he doesn’t feel heard. This made him feel really powerful and it’s a horrific way to express your ego or your damaged ego,” said Clemente, who was once a prosecutor in Bronx Family Court.

He said that shooting somebody in the leg is dangerous “but if you’re going to shoot somebody, the leg is the least fatal place to shoot them.”

Frank James was walked out of the 9th Precinct station house by detectives on April 13, 2022 in New York. Alec Tabak for NY Post

James is alleged to have fired 33 times in the crowded N train car on Tuesday morning, stopping when his Glock pistol jammed.

He has been charged with committing a terrorist or other violent attack against a mass transportation system and faces life in prison. He is being held without bail.

Candice DeLong, a former FBI criminal profiler and host of “Deadly Women” and “Facing Evil” on Investigation Discovery, and the “Killer Psyche” podcast, said James’ alleged actions were “sloppy” and “was not well planned or well executed.”

Photos show injured people waiting for aid on the platform inside the subway station of 36th Street shortly after a gunman opened fire on morning rush hour passengers. Raymond Chiodini

“His mind is not together. What he did resulted in chaos, resulted in several hospitalizations and somebody could have died,” she said.