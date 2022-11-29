Subway crime is down amid recent influx of cops, MTA boss says

New York City’s top subway honcho pushed back on reports of a crime wave on the rails, saying crime is down and arrests are up since more than a thousand additional cops were deployed to the system last month.

MTA chief executive officer Janno Lieber said Monday that even though felony crimes were up 40% this year — roughly keeping pace with ridership increases — the past 28 days since officials ordered an NYPD subway patrol blitz had seen a decrease in crime.

“In the month of November, this is important, we’re actually down 13%,” Lieber said on Spectrum News NY1′s “Inside City Hall.”

“So, since the governor and the mayor took action in late October to increase the number of NYPD officers and MTAPD officers in the system, we’ve actually had a statistically significant reversal of that trend, so that’s good,” he continued.

MTA chief executive officer Janno Lieber appeared on NY1’s “Inside City Hall” Monday to push back against reports of surging crime in the subway system. Spectrum News NY1

“Last week alone we were down 22% versus 2021,” Lieber told anchor Errol Lewis.

Lieber said felony crimes last week were also down 6% from pre-pandemic days in 2019.

“There’s less crime in the subway system than there was before COVID,” he said.

“Now, ridership is down too, so [it’s] way, way, way too early to declare victory, but there is a positive trend and we’re going to keep pushing.”

The “Cops, Cameras, Care” initiative, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams two weeks before the Albany Democrat faced a challenge from surging law-and-order Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, added 1,200 extra daily overtime shifts for cops and ramped up the installation of cameras in the MTA’s 6,500 subway cars.

Some 1,200 extra officers were deployed into the transit system every day last month as Gov. Kathy Hochul faced a tough race against law-and-order challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. Stephen Yang

The transit boss also touted a sharp increase in arrests and a reduction in hate crimes in the subway.

Cops had busted 47% more criminals this year compared to last year through October, and there was a 93% increase in arrests for minor crimes, Lieber said. Hate crimes against Asians were down 41% and bias crimes against white people had plummeted by 83% during that time period, he told NY1.

Arrests in the system were down 18% from 2019 before the pandemic decimated ridership, according to NYPD statistics.

Lieber says the past 28 days since officials ordered an NYPD subway patrol blitz had seen a decrease in crime. Paul Martinka

Lieber told the local cable news outlet the additional cops and cameras have helped drive down crimes of opportunity in the transit system while contributing to a perception of safety.

“We do want to make sure that there’s a sense of order that’s coming back into the system,” he said.

“There’s no question during COVID, this is true of all our public spaces in New York, there is, there has crept in some sense of disorder.

“And in the subway, small things like people smoking on trains, people, open drug use, you know that is alarming to people ’cause they wonder, ‘What might that person do to me in a closed subway car?’”