Subway commuter killed by train at Columbus Circle station

A straphanger was pulled to his death Monday when he became stuck in the closing doors of a subway car at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station — and the train departed, sources said.

The male subway commuter was struck by the same train that was pulling him, authorities said, though it’s unclear exactly how the deadly incident played out.

The tragic death occurred around 5 p.m. at the subway station when he rushed to get on a southbound 1 train and either a bag or piece of clothing got caught on the doors, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the Manhattan station near Central Park.

No criminality is suspected, sources said.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, police said.

The MTA, in a statement Monday night, called the death a “terrible accident.”

“While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity,” the MTA said.

“A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”