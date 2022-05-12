Students stage school walkout against SCOTUS abortion leak

Hundreds of New York City high school students put down their pencils and picked up placards Thursday to denounce the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Water-soaked teens — gripping signs in the Washington Square Park fountain with phrases like “Not Your Uterus, Not Your Opinion” — told The Post they plan to protest the anticipated ruling every week until the final opinion is released.

“It’s so dangerous to not have the right to have an abortion, especially in drastic circumstances,” said Castle Bloodgood, 15, a student at iSchool from Jackson Heights, Queens. “So this is important to me.”

Hailing from high schools across the boroughs, including at least Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, the students marched from Union Square to the Greenwich Village park in what they said was their second and largest walkout yet.

“The idea is to create the kind of movement in the streets that puts forward that we are not going to allow the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Michelle Xai, referring to the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Xai, an organizer with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, — a group that planned the walkout — said she and the other teens were “fighting for students to disrupt business as usual, to demand that the Supreme Court not overturn women’s right to abortion.”

On their walk across downtown Manhattan, the students chanted exclamations like “Who’s choice? My choice. Who’s body? My body” and expletives like “Post Roe? F–k no.”

Some carried signs that read, “If It’s Not Your Body, It’s Not Your Choice.”

The walkout took place more than a week after the draft of the majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico, sparking protests and outrage among pro-choice demonstrators and groups. The final Supreme Court decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization could be released as early as next month.

“It’s just really decreasing women’s rights and her opportunity to participate in society,” said Zanny Fox, 15, a student at Midwood High School in Brooklyn, of the expected ruling.