Students among three people shot outside NYC high school

Three people, two of them students, were shot outside a Brooklyn high school Wednesday afternoon, police and law enforcement sources said.

Bullets flew around 2 p.m., close to dismissal time, outside the Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St., cops said.

A female student was shot in the back and a male student was shot in the leg, cops said. A male staffer suffered a graze wound to the neck.

The shooter fled.





A shooting at Williamsburg Charter High School happened right before dismissal. Google Maps

All the victims were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino