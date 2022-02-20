Student Elizabeth Howell in the ‘wrong place, wrong time’: parents

The heartbroken parents of murdered SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell said their daughter was likely a random victim in the “wrong place, wrong time” when she was gunned down just off campus.

“She was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her. As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time,” her father Joe Howell told The Post in an emotional interview at the family’s Patterson, New York home.

Elizabeth, 21, was found lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds, according to state police. She was a senior studying music education who played in the school’s Crane Symphony Orchestra.

Howell and his wife Ann said their daughter was a highly active member of her community, teaching swimming, lifeguarding and cello while dancing ballet and playing in orchestras on her own.

“She’s a wonderful young lady, a talented musician, a dear friend, an all around great person. She was always willing to help you out,” her dad said.

His wife Ann called Elizabeth her “friend and daughter.”

“She was very empathic, empathetic — compassionate, that’s the word. She was a good person, strong person,” Ann Howell said. “She had so much innate talent.”

The Howells are also both musicians; Ann plays clarinet and Joe plays French horn.

Elizabeth was one of four siblings, her parents said. Speaking through tears, the pair said they are buoyed by a strong community.

“It’s been very tough. But we have a strong community base, and we have great friends and strong family. That doesn’t make it easier but it helps,” Ann said.

SUNY Potsdam canceled classes for Monday and has also canceled or rescheduled various activities as the campus grieves Howell’s death. The concert hall at the school’s Crane School of Music has been designated as a memorial space for the campus.

Suspect Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, New York was arrested on Saturday and charged with second degree murder, according to police.

The school said Snow had “no affiliation” with the college. It’s unclear whether Elizabeth and he knew each other.