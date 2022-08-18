Strong winds knock over Porta-Potties during New York State Food Festival

Gusty winds and rain sent more than a dozen Porta-Potti stations sliding in all directions on Wednesday in downtown Albany, New York.

Videos show the portable bathrooms blowing about outside the Empire State Plaza building as crews attempted to wrangle the flying toilets.

According to Plaza officials, the New York State Food Festival was ongoing when the storm rolled in, flinging the portable commodes around. The event was scheduled to last until 9 p.m., but at 5 p.m., event managers canceled the remainder of the food festival due to severe weather.

Video shows bystanders and event workers seeking shelter while dodging the Porta-Potties.

A low-pressure system brought isolated showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the Albany area on Wednesday, which are in the forecast again Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, Albany recorded 0.76 inches of rain Wednesday. Wind gusts over 30 mph were recorded near the airport.

It does not appear any of the Porta-Potties were occupied at the time of the storm. julia_albany_newyork/Weather Traker/TMX

