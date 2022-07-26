Straphanger stabs man harassing other passengers on NYC train: cops

A straphanger stabbed another man who had been harassing passengers on a Brooklyn train over the weekend, authorities said.

The 25-year-old harasser was pestering and screaming at people on a southbound No. 2 train approaching the Sterling Street station in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when the male rider intervened to stop him, sparking an argument, cops said.

The scuffle turned physical when the straphanger stabbed the crazed rider in the head and torso with an “unknown object,” cops said.

The wounded man was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, shown in footage released by the NYPD, stabbed a 25-year-old man who had been pestering and screaming at other people on a southbound No. 2 train approaching the Sterling Street station in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens on Sunday, cops said. NYPD

The suspect, shown in footage released by cops early Sunday, was estimated as being about 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds with a medium build, black hair and black beard, cops said.

Police were still looking for the suspect Tuesday. NYPD

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and white sneakers.