Straphanger stabbed in stomach in NYC train station: cops

A straphanger was stabbed in the stomach inside a Bronx train station early Friday, cops said.

The male victim, whose age was not immediately known, was inside the No. 6 train station at Longwood Avenue and Southern Boulevard just before 6 a.m. when a male attacker knifed him, police said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motive for the attack remained unclear later in the morning. It is also unclear whether the victim was onboard a train when he was stabbed,

A person of interest, who cops say is in his 20s, was taken into custody with charges pending.

The incident comes amid a slew of assaults and muggings within the city’s subway system in recent weeks.