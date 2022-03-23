Straphanger slashes woman in the face for eating on NYC train

An irate straphanger slashed a woman who she had confronted for eating on a Brooklyn train last week, cops said.

The 33-year-old victim was eating on a moving southbound D train around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when another woman approached her and asked her to stop, according to police.

When she didn’t comply, the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed her on both sides of her face, cops said.

She then fled from the train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, cops said.

The victim went to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

Cops are still looking for the suspect, and released photos of her late Tuesday.

She has dark hair, and wore a dark colored jacket, light colored sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the attack.