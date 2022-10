An unhinged man hit a straphanger with a sword sheath on a Lower Manhattan subway Thursday morning, cops said.

The attack happened around 9:30 a.m. on a northbound A train at the Chambers Street Station, according to cops.

The attacker hit a man in the head with the sheath and took off, police said.

A man was attacked a straphanger with a sword sheath at the Chambers Street station, police said. William Farrington

Authorities are investigating if the attack was provoked. William Farrington

NYPD transit officers arrive at the scene of the assault on the Chambers Street Station. William Farrington

First responders treated the victim with bandages on his head. William Farrington

The victim suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.