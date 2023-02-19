Stranger yanks man off NYC train, punches him

A man was dragged off a subway train and punched multiple times in the face by a stranger in Manhattan over the weekend, cops said.

The 26-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 4 train at 7:45 a.m. Saturday when a stranger walked up to him and grabbed him by the jacket collar, cops said.

“What are you looking at?” the suspect asked, a police spokeswoman said.

When the train entered the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station, the stranger “dragged the victim to the platform floor and punched him several times in the face,” cops said.

The attacker fled on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for bruises and swelling to his right eye and cheek, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect.





The suspect fled after dragging the victim off the train and punching them multiple times. DCPI

