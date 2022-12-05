Stranger tries to rape NYC college student on way home

A stranger tried to rape a 19-year-old college student as she walked home in Brooklyn last week, authorities said.

The teen was walking on Lafayette Avenue in Clinton Hill on her way home from school around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when the sicko approached and tried to force her to the ground in an attempt to rape her, cops said.

The young woman resisted and ran away from her attacker, police said. She refused medical attention.

The suspect fled as well, according to cops – who released surveillance footage late Sunday of the bespectacled perv walking on the sidewalk wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and headphones.

Police were still looking for him Monday.

Cops released a photo of the creep who they believe tried to rape a 19-year-old college student on Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn last week. NYPD

Cops say the attack occurred on the 300 block of Lafayette Avenue, which spans from Grand Avenue to Classon Avenue.

Authorities would not disclose the name of the college the victim attended.