Stranger tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl in NYC, cops say

A stranger tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked to her Brooklyn home in broad daylight over the weekend, cops said Wednesday.

The teen was walking west on Pitkin Avenue near Ashford Street in Cypress Hills around 2:20 p.m. Sunday — pushing a laundry cart — when a dark SUV began following her, authorities said.

Footage released by the NYPD shows the SUV parking at the corner just as the girl walked down the block.

As the teen passed, a male suspect got out of the car and ran to catch up to her, the video shows.

He tried to grab onto the laundry cart and repeatedly attempted to persuade the girl to come with him — even claiming he knew her mom and that she said it was OK, police said.

The victim refused and managed to get away, cops said.

Footage released by the NYPD shows a male suspect get out of the car and run to catch up to the teen. DCPI

The suspect got back in the car and fled west on Pitkin Avenue. Police were still looking for him Wednesday.

The victim did not report any injuries.