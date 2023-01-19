Stranger tosses scalding liquid at homeless man in NYC: cops

A heartless stranger tossed scalding liquid at a homeless man’s face outside a bank just steps from the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Thursday, cops said.

The 40-year-old victim was outside the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue near West 40th Street around 4 a.m. when another man walked up to him and threw an unknown liquid in his face without saying a word, police said.

The victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center with burns to his face, cops said.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect took off after the attack, and cops were still looking for him hours later.